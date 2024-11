Mkango Resources (TSE:MKA) has released an update.

Mkango Resources Ltd. has announced a delay in the admission of 1,583,332 common shares, now expected on November 22, 2024, due to administrative delays. The issuance of these shares has received conditional approval from the TSX-V, pending customary closing conditions. Investors will be keenly watching how this affects the company’s stock performance.

