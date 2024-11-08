Mizuno Reports Strong Growth and Increased Dividends

Mizuno (JP:8022) has released an update.

Mizuno Corporation reported a 4.5% increase in net sales and a significant 20% growth in operating profit for the six months ending September 30, 2024, compared to the same period last year. The company also announced a rise in dividend payments, reflecting a strong financial position with a capital adequacy ratio of 71.9%. Investors may find Mizuno’s performance promising as the company forecasts continued growth in sales and profits for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

For further insights into JP:8022 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.