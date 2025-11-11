MIYAJI ENGINEERING Reports Decline in Financial Performance for First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

MIYAJI ENGINEERING GROUP, INC. ( (JP:3431) ) has issued an update.

MIYAJI ENGINEERING GROUP, INC. reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales dropping by 21.6% and operating profit by 36.4% compared to the previous year. The company has revised its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating expected decreases in net sales, operating profit, and profit attributable to owners, reflecting ongoing challenges in the market.

More about MIYAJI ENGINEERING GROUP, INC.

MIYAJI ENGINEERING GROUP, INC. operates in the engineering sector and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company focuses on providing engineering solutions and services, with a market emphasis on infrastructure and technology development.

Average Trading Volume: 72,689

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen56.01B

