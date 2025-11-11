MIYAJI ENGINEERING Announces Interim Dividend Amid Strategic Growth Plans

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from MIYAJI ENGINEERING GROUP, INC. ( (JP:3431) ) is now available.

MIYAJI ENGINEERING GROUP, INC. announced an interim dividend of ¥42.50 per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, consistent with previous forecasts. The company emphasizes its commitment to shareholder returns and aims to achieve a 10% ROE under its Medium-Term Business Plan, balancing capital reinvestment for growth with shareholder dividends.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3431) stock is a Buy with a Yen2176.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MIYAJI ENGINEERING GROUP, INC. stock, see the JP:3431 Stock Forecast page.

More about MIYAJI ENGINEERING GROUP, INC.

MIYAJI ENGINEERING GROUP, INC. operates in the engineering sector, focusing on providing engineering solutions and services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is committed to maintaining and increasing shareholder returns while ensuring sustainable growth and capital efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 72,689

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen56.01B

