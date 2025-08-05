MIXI Australia Secures FIRB Approval for PointsBet Takeover

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

PointsBet Holdings ( (AU:PBH) ) has provided an update.

MIXI Australia Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of MIXI, Inc, has received approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) for its proposed acquisition of PointsBet Holdings Limited. This approval allows MIXI Australia to proceed with its off-market takeover bid for all ordinary shares in PointsBet, potentially impacting the company’s market position and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PBH) stock is a Buy with a A$0.83 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PointsBet Holdings stock, see the AU:PBH Stock Forecast page.

More about PointsBet Holdings

PointsBet Holdings Limited operates in the sports betting and gaming industry, offering a range of wagering products and services. The company focuses on providing innovative and engaging betting experiences to its customers, primarily through online platforms.

Average Trading Volume: 721,516

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$409.3M

