MIXI Australia Launches Takeover Bid for PointsBet Holdings

The latest update is out from PointsBet Holdings ( (AU:PBH) ).

MIXI Australia Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of MIXI, Inc, has initiated an off-market takeover bid for all fully paid ordinary shares in PointsBet Holdings Limited. The offer, detailed in the Bidder’s Statement dated 17 July 2025, is set at a cash price of A$1.20 per share and is scheduled to close on 25 August 2025. The PointsBet Directors have recommended shareholders accept the offer in the absence of a superior proposal, indicating potential changes in ownership and strategic direction for PointsBet Holdings.

PointsBet Holdings Limited operates in the sports betting and gaming industry, providing online and mobile sports wagering services. The company focuses on offering innovative betting solutions and has a market presence in Australia and other international regions.

