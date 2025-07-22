MIXI Australia Launches Takeover Bid for PointsBet

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PointsBet Holdings ( (AU:PBH) ) has issued an update.

MIXI Australia Pty Ltd has launched an off-market takeover offer for all ordinary shares of PointsBet Holdings Limited at A$1.20 per share in cash. The offer has opened with limited conditions, including a 50.1% minimum acceptance condition, and has already secured pre-bid acceptance agreements for 9.15% of shares, alongside commitments from PointsBet Directors holding 8.02% of shares. The offer, recommended by the PointsBet Board, provides a significant premium over recent trading prices and is fully funded, with no financing conditions or outstanding regulatory approvals. This move positions MIXI Australia as a strong contender in acquiring PointsBet, offering shareholders cash certainty and a compelling premium over other proposals, such as the one from betr Entertainment Limited, which lacks cash certainty.

PointsBet Holdings Limited operates in the gaming and sports betting industry, offering a range of betting products and services primarily focused on sports wagering. The company is known for its innovative betting platform and has a significant presence in the Australian and North American markets.

