Mixed Martial Arts Group Schedules 2025 AGM and Annual Report Release

Mixed Martial Arts Group ( (MMA) ) has provided an announcement.

Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited has announced the distribution of a Notice of Annual General Meeting for its 2025 AGM, scheduled for November 27, 2025. The company’s Annual Report for the year ended June 30, 2025, will be filed with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission on October 31, 2025, and made available on the company’s investor relations website. This announcement is part of the company’s regular governance practices, ensuring transparency and engagement with its stakeholders.

Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited operates in the sports and entertainment industry, focusing on mixed martial arts events and related services. The company is based in Manly, New South Wales, and aims to engage audiences through its organized events and digital platforms.

