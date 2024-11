Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:1518) has released an update.

Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of 50 yen per share, reflecting a commitment to shareholder returns while maintaining sufficient reserves for stable growth. This decision aligns with the company’s policy to balance profit distribution with financial stability amidst changing business conditions.

