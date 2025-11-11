Mitsui Kinzoku Revises Financial and Dividend Forecasts Upwards

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company ( (JP:5706) ) has issued an update.

Mitsui Kinzoku Co., Ltd. has revised its full-year financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, projecting an increase in sales, operating income, ordinary income, and net income due to strong demand for key products and favorable market conditions. The company also announced a revision in its dividend forecast, adopting a progressive dividend policy with an increased year-end dividend, reflecting its improved earnings outlook.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5706) stock is a Buy with a Yen17161.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company stock, see the JP:5706 Stock Forecast page.

Mitsui Kinzoku Co., Ltd., also known as Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company, operates in the mining and smelting industry. The company is primarily involved in the production of engineered materials, metals, and other related products, with a market focus on providing materials for AI servers and catalysts.

Average Trading Volume: 1,998,181

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen895.6B

