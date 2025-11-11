Mitsui Kinzoku Reports Mixed Financial Results for First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company ( (JP:5706) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Mitsui Kinzoku reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales and operating profit compared to the previous year. However, the profit attributable to owners of the parent company saw a significant decline of 48.6%. The company announced an increase in its annual dividend forecast, reflecting a positive outlook despite the drop in profits.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5706) stock is a Buy with a Yen17161.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company stock, see the JP:5706 Stock Forecast page.

More about Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company

Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company, also known as Mitsui Kinzoku, operates in the mining and smelting industry. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and focuses on producing and supplying non-ferrous metal products, electronic materials, and functional materials.

Average Trading Volume: 1,998,181

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen895.6B

See more data about 5706 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue