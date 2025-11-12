Mitsui Kinzoku Reports Mixed Financial Results for 2025

Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company ( (XZJCF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company presented to its investors.

Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company, also known as Mitsui Kinzoku, is a prominent player in the mining and smelting industry, primarily engaged in the production and sale of non-ferrous metals and engineered materials. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its extensive operations in the mining sector.

In its latest earnings report for the six months ended September 30, 2025, Mitsui Kinzoku reported a modest increase in net sales, reaching ¥364,312 million, marking a 4.6% year-on-year growth. However, the company experienced a significant decline in profit attributable to owners of the parent, which dropped by 48.6% compared to the same period last year.

The key financial metrics reveal that while operating profit and ordinary profit saw slight increases of 2.4% and 2.0% respectively, the comprehensive income fell sharply by 50.2%. The company’s total assets increased marginally to ¥663,481 million, with a slight improvement in the equity-to-asset ratio to 51.8%. Despite these challenges, Mitsui Kinzoku has revised its dividend forecast, indicating a planned increase in annual dividends per share to ¥210.00 for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

Looking ahead, Mitsui Kinzoku’s management remains cautiously optimistic, projecting a slight increase in net sales for the full fiscal year 2026, with an anticipated operating profit growth of 4.4%. However, the profit attributable to owners of the parent is expected to decline by 33.5%, reflecting ongoing challenges in the market. The company continues to focus on strategic initiatives to enhance its operational efficiency and financial performance in the coming quarters.

