Mitsui Kinzoku Reports Growth in FY2025 Q2 Results and Optimistic Full-Year Forecast

The latest announcement is out from Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company ( (JP:5706) ).

Mitsui Kinzoku’s FY2025 Q2 results show an increase in sales, operating profit, and ordinary profit, despite a decrease in net income due to extraordinary losses from divestitures. The company anticipates further growth in sales and profits for the full fiscal year, driven by strong demand for its engineered materials and improved earnings in the metal segment due to higher metal prices and a weaker yen.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5706) stock is a Buy with a Yen17161.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company stock, see the JP:5706 Stock Forecast page.

More about Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company

Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company, also known as Mitsui Kinzoku, operates in the mining and smelting industry. The company primarily produces engineered materials, including MicroThin and Electrolytic Copper Foil VSP, which are essential for AI servers. Mitsui Kinzoku is focused on leveraging market demand for these key products and capitalizing on favorable metal prices and currency fluctuations.

Average Trading Volume: 1,998,181

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen895.6B

Learn more about 5706 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

