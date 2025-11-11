Mitsui Kinzoku Exceeds Financial Forecasts for First Half of Fiscal Year 2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company ( (JP:5706) ) has shared an update.

Mitsui Kinzoku has reported better-than-expected financial results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2026, with significant increases in net sales, operating profit, and net profit attributable to owners of the parent. This positive performance is attributed to increased sales volume of ultra-thin copper foil, favorable precious metal prices, and improved profits in the Metals segment due to higher metal prices and a weaker yen, which enhanced inventory factors.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5706) stock is a Buy with a Yen17161.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company stock, see the JP:5706 Stock Forecast page.

More about Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company

Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company, also known as Mitsui Kinzoku, operates in the mining and smelting industry, focusing on the production of metals and engineered materials. The company is known for its ultra-thin copper foil with carrier and has a significant presence in the catalysts business within the Engineered Materials segment.

Average Trading Volume: 1,998,181

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen895.6B

Learn more about 5706 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue