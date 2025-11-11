Mitsui Kinzoku Completes Subsidiary Share Transfer to Hi-Lex Corporation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company ( (JP:5706) ) is now available.

Mitsui Kinzoku Co., Ltd. has completed the transfer of all shares of its subsidiary, Mitsui Kinzoku ACT Co., Ltd., to Hi-Lex Corporation. The transfer price was adjusted to 13,325 million yen, and the company will record a loss on the sale of shares amounting to 18,839 million yen, which is slightly less than initially planned. This transaction is expected to have a minor impact on the company’s full-year consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5706) stock is a Buy with a Yen17161.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company stock, see the JP:5706 Stock Forecast page.

More about Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company

Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company, also known as Mitsui Kinzoku, operates in the mining and smelting industry. It is primarily involved in the production of non-ferrous metals and related products, focusing on providing materials for various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 1,998,181

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen895.6B

