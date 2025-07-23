Mitsui Chemicals Completes Treasury Shares Disposal for Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Mitsui Chemicals ( (JP:4183) ) has issued an update.

Mitsui Chemicals has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of 29,900 treasury shares as restricted stock-based compensation, a decision made by its Board of Directors in June 2025. This move is part of the company’s compensation strategy, potentially impacting its financial structure and aligning the interests of its executives with company performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4183) stock is a Sell with a Yen3650.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mitsui Chemicals stock, see the JP:4183 Stock Forecast page.

More about Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. operates in the chemical industry, providing a range of products and services including chemicals, polymers, and materials for various sectors such as automotive, healthcare, and electronics.

Average Trading Volume: 882,055

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen641.1B

For an in-depth examination of 4183 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue