Mitsubishi UFJ Increases Stake in Beach Energy

Beach Energy ( (AU:BPT) ) has issued an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has increased its voting power in Beach Energy Limited, a company involved in the energy sector, by acquiring additional fully paid ordinary shares. This change in substantial holding reflects Mitsubishi UFJ’s strategic interest in Beach Energy, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BPT) stock is a Hold with a A$1.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Beach Energy stock, see the AU:BPT Stock Forecast page.

More about Beach Energy

YTD Price Performance: -4.76%

Average Trading Volume: 7,649,351

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.96B

