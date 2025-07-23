Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Gains Substantial Holding in Amplitude Energy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Amplitude Energy ( (AU:AEL) ) is now available.

Amplitude Energy Limited has announced that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has become a substantial holder, acquiring a significant voting power in the company. This development indicates a strategic move by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to strengthen its influence in Amplitude Energy, potentially impacting the company’s governance and future business decisions.

Average Trading Volume: 3,726,217

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$649.6M

