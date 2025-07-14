Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Ceases Substantial Holding in Imdex Limited

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Imdex Ltd ( (AU:IMD) ) has shared an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has ceased to be a substantial holder in Imdex Limited, as detailed in a recent notice. The change in substantial holding was due to the purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley, impacting the voting rights and share distribution within the company.

More about Imdex Ltd

YTD Price Performance: 15.68%

Average Trading Volume: 1,067,246

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.37B

