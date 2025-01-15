Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Ceases Major Stake in Capricorn Metals

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Capricorn Metals Ltd ( (AU:CMM) ) just unveiled an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has ceased to be a substantial holder in Capricorn Metals Ltd, a change highlighted by various transactions involving entities controlled by First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd and Morgan Stanley. These transactions involved the purchase of shares, resulting in adjustments to voting securities, indicating a shift in the company’s shareholder composition.

More about Capricorn Metals Ltd

YTD Price Performance: 7.48%

Average Trading Volume: 968,617

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.78B

