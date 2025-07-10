Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Becomes Substantial Holder in Westgold Resources

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Westgold Resources ( (AU:WGX) ) has issued an announcement.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiary First Sentier Group Limited, has become a substantial holder in Westgold Resources Ltd. This development indicates a significant investment and interest in Westgold Resources, potentially impacting its market operations and strategic positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WGX) stock is a Buy with a A$3.70 price target.

More about Westgold Resources

Average Trading Volume: 5,744,494

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.7B

