Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Becomes Substantial Holder in NRW Holdings

NRW Holdings Limited ( (AU:NWH) ) has issued an announcement.

NRW Holdings Limited has announced that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has become a substantial holder in the company, acquiring a significant number of fully paid ordinary shares. This development indicates a notable increase in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s influence within NRW Holdings, potentially impacting the company’s strategic decisions and market positioning.

More about NRW Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,156,149

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.45B

