Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Alters Stake in Amplitude Energy

The latest update is out from Amplitude Energy ( (AU:AEL) ).

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has ceased to be a substantial holder in Amplitude Energy Ltd as of July 14, 2025. The change in substantial holding was due to a series of transactions involving the purchase and sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley, which significantly altered the voting securities held by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

More about Amplitude Energy

YTD Price Performance: 12.20%

Average Trading Volume: 3,629,383

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$609.8M

