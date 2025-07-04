Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Acquires Substantial Stake in Imdex Limited

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Imdex Ltd ( (AU:IMD) ) has shared an announcement.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has become a substantial holder in Imdex Limited, acquiring a significant voting power of 5.40% through various fully paid ordinary shares. This development indicates a strategic move by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to strengthen its influence and stake in Imdex, potentially impacting the company’s market dynamics and stakeholder interests.

Average Trading Volume: 1,170,253

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.36B

