Seven West Media Limited (AU:SWM) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has ceased to be a substantial holder in Seven West Media Limited, as detailed in their latest Form 605 filing. The document includes a comprehensive list of transactions involving the purchase and sale of securities, as well as changes in relevant interests of voting securities by Mitsubishi UFJ and its associates.

