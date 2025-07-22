Mitsubishi Logistics Completes Treasury Shares Disposal for Stock Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mitsubishi Logistics ( (JP:9301) ) has issued an announcement.

Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation announced the completion of the payment process for the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, a decision made at a Board of Directors meeting in June 2025. This move involves the disposal of 94,540 shares at a price of 1,182 yen per share, totaling 111,746,280 yen, and is aimed at compensating directors and executive officers, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9301) stock is a Buy with a Yen1200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mitsubishi Logistics stock, see the JP:9301 Stock Forecast page.

Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation operates in the logistics industry, providing a range of services including warehousing, transportation, and distribution. The company is focused on optimizing supply chain solutions and enhancing operational efficiency to meet the demands of its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 1,445,566

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen448.6B

