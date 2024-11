Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (JP:4182) has released an update.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company plans to repurchase up to 5.6 million of its shares, representing 2.80% of its total shares, and cancel them by March 2025. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value and improve capital efficiency, aligning with their medium-term management plan to strengthen financial soundness and increase dividends.

