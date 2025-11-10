Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Reports Extraordinary Losses and Revises Forecasts

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company ( (JP:4182) ) has issued an update.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company has announced significant extraordinary losses due to the suspension of a manufacturing facility in the Netherlands, leading to impairment losses of ¥50.2 billion. This has resulted in a revision of their full-year forecasts, with anticipated declines in net sales and profits, highlighting the challenging business environment and its impact on the company’s financial performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4182) stock is a Buy with a Yen3273.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company stock, see the JP:4182 Stock Forecast page.

More about Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production of specialty chemicals and materials. The company is known for its diverse range of chemical products and services, catering to various market needs globally.

YTD Price Performance: 6.08%

Average Trading Volume: 1,207,608

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen560.3B

See more insights into 4182 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue