Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Reports Decline in Financial Performance

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company ( (JP:4182) ) has provided an announcement.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company reported a decline in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales decreasing by 6.8% and a significant drop in operating and ordinary profits. The company also revised its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating a challenging business environment and potential impacts on stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4182) stock is a Buy with a Yen3273.00 price target.

More about Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. is a prominent player in the chemical industry, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company specializes in producing a wide range of chemical products and materials, focusing on innovation and sustainability to cater to various market needs.

YTD Price Performance: 6.08%

Average Trading Volume: 1,207,608

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen560.3B



