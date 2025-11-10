Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Reports Decline in Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company ( (JP:4182) ) has provided an announcement.
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company reported a decline in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales decreasing by 6.8% and a significant drop in operating and ordinary profits. The company also revised its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating a challenging business environment and potential impacts on stakeholders.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4182) stock is a Buy with a Yen3273.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company stock, see the JP:4182 Stock Forecast page.
More about Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. is a prominent player in the chemical industry, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company specializes in producing a wide range of chemical products and materials, focusing on innovation and sustainability to cater to various market needs.
YTD Price Performance: 6.08%
Average Trading Volume: 1,207,608
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen560.3B
