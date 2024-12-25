Mitsubishi Estate Achieves Top Flood Resilience Rating

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corp. (JP:3481) has released an update.

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT has achieved a Platinum rating for flood resilience for its LOGIPORT Osaka Taisho property, marking a significant milestone in its ESG initiatives. The certification, known as ResReal, evaluates the robustness, redundancy, readiness, and substitutability of real estate against natural disasters. This achievement reflects MEL’s commitment to sustainability and enhancing unitholder value through environmentally friendly investments.

