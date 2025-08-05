Mitsubishi Electric Reports Progress on Stock Repurchase Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mitsubishi Electric ( (JP:6503) ) has provided an announcement.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced the status of its stock repurchase program, with 6,614,300 shares repurchased for an aggregate value of JPY 20,758,998,000 between July 1 and 31, 2025. This initiative is part of a broader plan approved by the Board of Directors to repurchase up to 60 million shares, reflecting the company’s strategic efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

More about Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture, marketing, and sales of electrical and electronic equipment, with a focus on information processing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation, and building equipment. The company aims to enrich society through technology and recorded a revenue of 5,521.7 billion yen in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

Average Trading Volume: 5,922,622

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen7345.4B

