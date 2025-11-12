Mitsuba Corporation Reports Strong Second Quarter Earnings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Mitsuba Corporation ( (JP:7280) ) has issued an announcement.

Mitsuba Corporation announced a positive variance in its earnings for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2026, with net sales and profits exceeding previous forecasts. This improvement was driven by strong motorcycle product sales in the Americas and favorable foreign exchange rates due to a weaker yen. Despite these gains, the company has maintained its full-year earnings forecast due to ongoing uncertainties like the semiconductor shortage.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7280) stock is a Hold with a Yen999.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mitsuba Corporation stock, see the JP:7280 Stock Forecast page.

More about Mitsuba Corporation

Mitsuba Corporation operates in the automotive industry, focusing on manufacturing products primarily for motorcycles. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and has a significant market presence in the Americas.

Average Trading Volume: 114,542

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen43.2B

See more data about 7280 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue