Mitsuba Corporation Reports Mixed Financial Results Amidst Market Challenges

Mitsuba Corporation ( (JP:7280) ) has provided an update.

Mitsuba Corporation reported a slight decline in net sales and operating profit for the six months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company saw an increase in ordinary profit, indicating some operational improvements. The financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates further declines in net sales and profits, suggesting potential challenges ahead for the company in maintaining its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7280) stock is a Hold with a Yen999.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mitsuba Corporation stock, see the JP:7280 Stock Forecast page.

More about Mitsuba Corporation

Mitsuba Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the automotive industry. It specializes in manufacturing and supplying automotive components, with a focus on enhancing vehicle safety and efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 114,542

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen43.2B

