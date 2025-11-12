Mitsuba Corporation Expands with New Subsidiary in India

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mitsuba Corporation ( (JP:7280) ) has issued an update.

Mitsuba Corporation has announced the establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary in Chennai, India, as part of its strategic expansion in the country. This move aligns with India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, aiming to enhance local production and supply chains. The new subsidiary, Mitsuba India R&D Pvt. Ltd., will focus on developing and marketing automotive and electrical components, contributing to the company’s growth and competitiveness in the medium to long term.

More about Mitsuba Corporation

Mitsuba Corporation operates in the automotive industry, focusing on the development and marketing of automotive and general-purpose electrical components. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is expanding its market presence in strategic regions like India.

Average Trading Volume: 114,542

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen43.2B

