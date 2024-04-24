Mitre Mining Issues New Employee Incentives

Mitre Mining Corporation Limited (AU:MMC) has released an update.

Mitre Mining Corporation Limited has announced the issuance of 1.5 million performance rights under an employee incentive scheme, with the securities not intended to be quoted on the ASX. This move, detailed in their latest news release on April 24, 2024, could indicate a strategy to incentivize employees’ performance and align their interests with the company’s growth.

For further insights into AU:MMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.