Mitre Mining Announces Capital Raising Trading Halt

Mitre Mining Corporation Limited (ASX: MMC) has requested a trading halt pending an announcement related to a forthcoming capital raising initiative. The trading halt will remain in effect until either the announcement is made public or trading resumes on Thursday, 2 May 2024. The company has confirmed that no additional information is needed to inform the market regarding the halt.

