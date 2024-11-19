Mitie Group Strengthens Market Position with Share Buyback

Mitie Group plc (GB:MTO) has released an update.

Mitie Group plc has repurchased 538,608 of its ordinary shares as part of its Share Buyback Programme, with the intention to cancel them, consolidating its strong market position. This move aligns with Mitie’s strategy to enhance shareholder value, following an impressive 80% Total Shareholder Return over the past three years. The company continues to lead in facilities transformation, boasting industry-leading ESG credentials and aiming for net-zero emissions by 2025.

