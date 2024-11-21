Mitie Group Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Mitie Group plc (GB:MTO) has released an update.

Mitie Group plc has repurchased 600,000 of its own shares at an average price of 112.5963 GBp as part of its ongoing Share Buyback Programme. The company plans to cancel these shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value. This move reflects Mitie’s commitment to delivering strong financial returns and maintaining its market leadership.

