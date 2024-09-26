Mitie Group Advances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Mitie Group plc (GB:MTO) has released an update.

Mitie Group plc, a leading technology-led Facilities Transformation company in the UK, has announced a share buyback transaction where it repurchased 500,000 of its own shares at prices ranging from 118.6000 to 119.0000 GBp per share. Following this transaction, the company intends to cancel these shares, which will leave Mitie with 1,294,793,474 ordinary shares in issue. The move is part of Mitie’s Share Buyback Programme, initially announced in July 2024, and is aimed at enhancing shareholder returns.

