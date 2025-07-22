Mithril Silver and Gold Limited Issues New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mithril Resources Ltd ( (AU:MTH) ) has shared an announcement.

Mithril Silver and Gold Limited has announced the issuance of 158,000 fully paid ordinary securities, which are set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to strengthen its financial position and expand its operational capabilities, potentially impacting its market standing and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

Mithril Silver and Gold Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of precious metals such as silver and gold. The company is engaged in exploration and development activities, aiming to enhance its market presence in the precious metals sector.

Average Trading Volume: 388,490

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$75.17M

