MITCON Announces Postal Ballot Notice Publication

The latest announcement is out from MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd. ( (IN:MITCON) ).

MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Limited has announced a newspaper publication regarding a Notice of Postal Ballot. This announcement is part of their compliance with SEBI regulations and the Companies Act, 2013. The notice has been published in the Financial Express and Loksatta newspapers, and is also available on the company’s website. This step is crucial for maintaining transparency and ensuring stakeholders are informed about the company’s governance processes.

More about MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd.

Learn more about MITCON stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue