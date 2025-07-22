Mitchells & Butlers to Release Third Quarter Trading Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mitchells & Butlers ( (GB:MAB) ) has provided an update.

Mitchells & Butlers has announced that it will release its Third Quarter Trading Update for the 42 weeks ended 19 July 2025 on 25 July 2025. This update is anticipated to provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market position and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MAB) stock is a Hold with a £3.20 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:MAB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MAB is a Outperform.

Mitchells & Butlers exhibits strong financial health and operational efficiency, supported by favorable corporate events enhancing market confidence. Technical analysis shows neutral sentiment, and valuation is reasonable, although the absence of a dividend yield is a minor drawback.

More about Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers is a prominent operator in the hospitality industry, managing a diverse range of restaurants and pubs. Their portfolio includes well-known brands such as Harvester, Toby Carvery, and All Bar One, among others. Additionally, they operate Innkeeper’s Collection hotels in the UK and Alex restaurants and bars in Germany.

Average Trading Volume: 314,235

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.66B

