Mitchell Services Limited has announced that Director Grant Moyle sold 187,344 ordinary shares on the market for a total of $73,064.16. Following the sale, Moyle’s remaining holding in the company stands at 96,188 shares. There were no changes in director’s interests in contracts, and the transactions did not occur during a closed period.

