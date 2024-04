Mitchell Services Limited (AU:MSV) has released an update.

Mitchell Services Limited has announced an update to their ongoing share buy-back program. As of the latest update on April 12, 2024, the company has repurchased an additional 3,000 shares, adding to the previous total of 5,313,752 ordinary fully paid shares. The buy-back is part of the company’s effort to reduce outstanding shares on the market.

