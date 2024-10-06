Mitchell Services Continues Share Buy-Back

Mitchell Services Limited (AU:MSV) has released an update.

Mitchell Services Limited has announced an update on its stock buy-back program, having repurchased 25,000 of its ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, adding to a total of 611,205 shares bought back to date. The company, which trades under the ASX code MSV, issued the daily buy-back notification as part of its ongoing effort to manage its share capital effectively.

