Mirrabooka Investments Reports Estimated NTA Backing

An announcement from Mirrabooka Investments Ltd ( (AU:MIR) ) is now available.

Mirrabooka Investments Limited announced its estimated net tangible asset (NTA) backing per share as of 24 October 2025, which stands at $3.46. This figure is unaudited and indicative, reflecting the market value of investments before accounting for deferred tax on unrealized gains or losses. The company’s share price on the ASX at the same date was $3.32, indicating a slight discount to the NTA. This announcement provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s asset valuation and market positioning, which could influence investor decisions.

More about Mirrabooka Investments Ltd

Mirrabooka Investments Limited operates in the financial investment industry, focusing on managing a diversified portfolio of investments. The company primarily deals with investment management services, catering to stakeholders interested in market value-based asset growth.

Average Trading Volume: 104,542

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$741.2M

