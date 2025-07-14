Mirrabooka Investments Releases Estimated NTA Backing Per Share

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mirrabooka Investments Ltd ( (AU:MIR) ) has issued an update.

Mirrabooka Investments Limited announced an estimated pre-tax net tangible asset (NTA) backing per share as of July 11, 2025. This figure is indicative and unaudited, reflecting the company’s investment portfolio at market value before tax provisions. This announcement provides stakeholders with a snapshot of the company’s financial health and market positioning, although it remains subject to adjustments.

More about Mirrabooka Investments Ltd

Mirrabooka Investments Limited operates in the financial investment industry, focusing on managing a diversified portfolio of investments. The company primarily deals with investments at market value, providing shareholders with insights into the net tangible asset backing per share.

Average Trading Volume: 96,234

Current Market Cap: A$736.6M

