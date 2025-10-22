Mirova US LLC Reduces Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Mirova US LLC, managed by Philippe Zaouati, recently executed a significant transaction involving Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited ((TSM)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 64,663 shares.

Recent Updates on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) recently reported a strong third-quarter performance, with a 10.1% sequential increase in revenue, reaching $33.1 billion, and improved profit margins. The company’s growth was driven by robust demand in AI and advanced technology sectors, despite challenges from overseas fab dilutions and foreign exchange impacts. TSMC is expanding its global manufacturing footprint with developments in Arizona, Japan, and Germany. The company’s stock experienced mixed options sentiment, with shares fluctuating around $295 to $301. Analysts have raised TSMC’s price targets, citing strong demand in AI and advanced nodes. TSMC projects a slight sequential revenue decrease for Q4 2025 but anticipates a 22% year-over-year increase, reflecting confidence in sustained demand for its technologies.

Spark’s Take on TSM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSM is a Outperform.

TSMC’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive earnings call outlook, reflecting robust demand for advanced technologies. While the stock is technically strong, its high valuation suggests growth expectations are already priced in.

To see Spark’s full report on TSM stock, click here.

More about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

YTD Price Performance: 52.01%

Average Trading Volume: 12,197,475

Current Market Cap: $1253.9B

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue