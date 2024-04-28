Miramar Resources Secures Funding for Drilling

Miramar Resources Limited (AU:M2R) has released an update.

Miramar Resources Limited has announced securing up to $180,000 in funding from the WA Government’s Exploration Incentive Scheme for drilling in their Bangemall Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Projects. The upcoming drilling campaign targets Norilsk-style mineralization, with the company preparing for heritage surveys, rock sampling, and RC drilling to validate their exploration model. The drilling efforts will focus on the largely unexplored Mount Vernon and Trouble Bore Projects in Western Australia.

