MINT Income Fund Announces Q3 2025 Distribution Schedule

MINT Income Fund Trust Units ( ($TSE:MID.UN) ) has shared an announcement.

MINT Income Fund announced its third-quarter 2025 distribution schedule, with payments of $0.04 per trust unit to be made on August 15, September 15, and October 15. The Fund, trading under the symbol MID.UN on the Toronto Stock Exchange, offers a distribution reinvestment plan allowing unitholders to reinvest distributions commission-free. This announcement underscores the Fund’s commitment to providing consistent income to its investors and highlights the potential for compound growth through its DRIP program.

More about MINT Income Fund Trust Units

Middlefield Group, founded in 1979, is a specialist equity income asset manager with offices in Toronto, Canada, and London, England. The company focuses on active management to select high-quality, global companies across various sectors and themes, offering dividend-focused strategies in real estate, healthcare, innovation, infrastructure, energy, and diversified income. Their product offerings include ETFs, Mutual Funds, Closed-End Funds, Split-Share Funds, and Flow-through LPs.

YTD Price Performance: -5.52%

Average Trading Volume: 4,580

